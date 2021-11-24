Coffee County Family Services readying for Christmas drive

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- As holiday shopping picks up with Christmas approaching, Coffee County Family Services is continuing to take donations.

Family services has more than 600 children signed up for Toys for Tots.

They have over 300 signed up just through local churches and the overall total they must shop for is close to 1,000.

The non-profit recently received a donation form Men of Valor for bicycles as they try to reach their goal of 400 for children, but the need for toys is greater in one area.

“We have a lot of younger children this year a lot of babies, a lot of kids two years old and younger so I think most folks don’t think about that, but we do need baby toys as well,” said Judy Crowley, Executive Director, Coffee County Family Services.

The Toys for Tots giveaway will be on December 17th at the Coffee County Farm Center.

Coffee County Family Services is also looking for volunteers for the event.

