Chopper’s Ol’ School BBQ is gearing up for their 9th annual free Thanksgiving meal

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Their goal is to hand out 1200 to 1500 free meals this year after handing out 968 meals last year. The meals will feature a traditional Thanksgiving meal with smoked turkey and all the fixins’ with mini pies for dessert.

Choppers say they look forward to the event every year, it’s their way of giving back to the community that they say has given so much to them.

”It’s the right thing to do. thanksgiving is a time to spend with your community, your friends and family and nobody should be without food on thanksgiving or really any day and so on thanksgiving it’s just something that we could do to offer a free meal to anybody and everybody,” said Christopher Wood - Owner

Meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving day from 11am to 3pm at Chopper’s restaurant in Daleville.

Drop off locations for 12pm and 2pm are also set up:

Enterprise in the parking lot to the right of Dairy Queen.

Level Plains at Inland parking lot on the right side of the building.

Ozark at Inland on 231, across from Love’s Travel Center, to the right of the building.

On Fort Rucker at the PX parking lot and the BOSS parking lot at 2pm ONLY.

To schedule a pickup you can call the restaurant at 334-447-8049.

Chopper’s is also looking for volunteers to help out during the event if you’d like to you can find the link on their Facebook or website.

