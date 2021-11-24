Advertisement

Chilly this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Very chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s lower 30s across the area. Winds this morning will make it feel a little cooler then it really is so bundle up as you head out. Thanksgiving looks nice with temperatures in the upper 60s and we will stay dry through the daytime hours. We could see a shower or two early on Friday ahead of our next cold front but most will stay dry. The weekend will remain in the 60s for afternoon highs and by early next week we will start a slow warming trend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Showers possible early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 63° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Fatal crash in Dale County
Crash in Dale County leaves one dead
Key piece in Main Street Enterprise moving on
Key piece in Main Street Enterprise moving on
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-24
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-24
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 23, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
A Cold Night, Then Warmer
Florida dodges bullet as storm season set to end