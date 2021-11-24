SYNOPSIS – Very chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s lower 30s across the area. Winds this morning will make it feel a little cooler then it really is so bundle up as you head out. Thanksgiving looks nice with temperatures in the upper 60s and we will stay dry through the daytime hours. We could see a shower or two early on Friday ahead of our next cold front but most will stay dry. The weekend will remain in the 60s for afternoon highs and by early next week we will start a slow warming trend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Showers possible early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 63° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

