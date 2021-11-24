Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside

By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A deer made an unannounced visit to a school in Tennessee this week. The buck crashed through an emergency exit at Westside Elementary and got stuck inside.

“When I walked in the school they said, ‘He’s really cute,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, he?’ Thinking it was a doe, a female deer, and not a buck. Once I found out it was a buck and I saw it in the classroom, I was like, ‘This is gonna be hard,’” said Kaleb Stratton with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Stratton was called in to escort the unwanted and unharmed classmate back to the wild.

The deer probably didn’t show to the school to learn, and instead, most likely went crashing into the classroom in hot pursuit of a girlfriend since it’s mating season.

“They’re just running crazy,” Stratton explained. “It’s not just in Roberston County, it’s all over the state of Tennessee.”

The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured.

He was later lured outside the building before he ran back into the woods.

