Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
One dead after crash on Dothan’s west side
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Fatal crash in Dale County
Crash in Dale County leaves one dead
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Andalusia, Malone, Georgiana, & Cottonwood advance in Turkey Classic
Andalusia, Malone, Georgiana, & Cottonwood advance in Turkey Classic
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive
Elizabeth U.S. District Judge Edward Davila , center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial