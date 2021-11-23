Advertisement

LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive

LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center is adding an extra incentive for blood donors this week.

The organization is giving away $20 e-gift cards tomorrow through Sunday.

Everyone who participates in a drive at the center or a LifeSouth mobile unit can get one.

The center is using the promotion to increase donations during this critical time of the year that make a difference right here in the wiregrass.

“People are traveling and a lot of elective surgeries happening, so of course the new year,” says Melinda Hinds, District Community Development Coordinator, LifeSouth Dothan. “It does bring us to attention. So, we have to make sure our local hospitals are stocked and ready for any needs.”

Returning donors are eligible to donate again after 56 days.

To make a donation, you will need a photo ID, weigh 110 pounds or more, and pass the provided physical.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead after crash on Dothan’s west side
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Latest News

DLS food bags
Local organization keeping students fed over holiday break
Supplies needed for local homeless as temps drop
The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2 from 6 AM to 6 PM.
Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2
Auburn wins in the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive
Alabama loses to Auburn in Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive