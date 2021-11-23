LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center is adding an extra incentive for blood donors this week.

The organization is giving away $20 e-gift cards tomorrow through Sunday.

Everyone who participates in a drive at the center or a LifeSouth mobile unit can get one.

The center is using the promotion to increase donations during this critical time of the year that make a difference right here in the wiregrass.

“People are traveling and a lot of elective surgeries happening, so of course the new year,” says Melinda Hinds, District Community Development Coordinator, LifeSouth Dothan. “It does bring us to attention. So, we have to make sure our local hospitals are stocked and ready for any needs.”

Returning donors are eligible to donate again after 56 days.

To make a donation, you will need a photo ID, weigh 110 pounds or more, and pass the provided physical.

