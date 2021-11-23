Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Renter’s Insurance

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss what renter’s insurance covers and how its used.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss what renter’s insurance covers and how its used.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Fatal crash in Dale County
Crash in Dale County leaves one dead
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-23
Chilly this morning, staying cool this afternoon
Legal Talk Tuesday: Renter's Insurance
Andalusia, Malone, Georgiana, & Cottonwood advance in Turkey Classic
Andalusia, Malone, Georgiana, & Cottonwood advance in Turkey Classic
LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive