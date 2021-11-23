Advertisement

Key piece in Main Street Enterprise moving on

By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Downtown Enterprise will soon be without a key piece of their revitalization over the past few years, as the director of their Main Street program is moving on.

It’s been two and a half years since the City of Enterprise was designated as a Main Street program as a way to revitalize the downtown.

“Being able to bring the Main Street program here was a huge win for Downtown Enterprise,” said Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street Enterprise director. “A lot of the merchants advocated to the city for this program and with the help of city leadership and the downtown business owners, that’s how they brought Main Street here.”

After a few months searching for a director, the city landed on Cassidi Kendrick to take on that role.

“One of the first things that we had to do with this program was get the community’s buy in,” Kendrick added. “We had to build a board of directors and we had to lay the foundation for this program because it didn’t exist before got here.”

As Kendrick reflects on her time with the city, her approach has changed drastically from when she first took the reins.

“COVID did not make any of this any easier because initially when we set all of our goals, they looked different than when COVID hit,” Kendrick said.

Despite the pandemic, Kendrick’s to-do list grew.

“One of our big goals was to grow our events which we have tremendously,” Kendrick finished. “We have a Whoville event coming up in a couple weeks that we anticipate 15,000 people attending.”

Businesses in the downtown area agree that Kendrick’s time in the director role has had a significant impact.

“It has been so important to have the city support of a full-time employee here and it’s always great when she’s the first one right so she kind of got to start the legacy,” Chad Wester, Downtown Business Association president added.

As her time winds down, those business owners realize she leaves some very big shoes to fill.

“We wish her all the best of luck, but we are very sad to see her go,” Wester finished.

Kendrick’s last day with the city is November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead after crash on Dothan’s west side
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Latest News

LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive
Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2
Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2
Local organization keeping students fed over holiday break
Local organization keeping students fed over holiday break
Downtown Dothan Books opens on Foster Street
Downtown Dothan Books opens on Foster Street
Shoppers checking items off of their Thanksgiving lists
Shoppers checking items off of their Thanksgiving lists