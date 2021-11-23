Key piece in Main Street Enterprise moving on

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Downtown Enterprise will soon be without a key piece of their revitalization over the past few years, as the director of their Main Street program is moving on.

It’s been two and a half years since the City of Enterprise was designated as a Main Street program as a way to revitalize the downtown.

“Being able to bring the Main Street program here was a huge win for Downtown Enterprise,” said Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street Enterprise director. “A lot of the merchants advocated to the city for this program and with the help of city leadership and the downtown business owners, that’s how they brought Main Street here.”

After a few months searching for a director, the city landed on Cassidi Kendrick to take on that role.

“One of the first things that we had to do with this program was get the community’s buy in,” Kendrick added. “We had to build a board of directors and we had to lay the foundation for this program because it didn’t exist before got here.”

As Kendrick reflects on her time with the city, her approach has changed drastically from when she first took the reins.

“COVID did not make any of this any easier because initially when we set all of our goals, they looked different than when COVID hit,” Kendrick said.

Despite the pandemic, Kendrick’s to-do list grew.

“One of our big goals was to grow our events which we have tremendously,” Kendrick finished. “We have a Whoville event coming up in a couple weeks that we anticipate 15,000 people attending.”

Businesses in the downtown area agree that Kendrick’s time in the director role has had a significant impact.

“It has been so important to have the city support of a full-time employee here and it’s always great when she’s the first one right so she kind of got to start the legacy,” Chad Wester, Downtown Business Association president added.

As her time winds down, those business owners realize she leaves some very big shoes to fill.

“We wish her all the best of luck, but we are very sad to see her go,” Wester finished.

Kendrick’s last day with the city is November 30th.

