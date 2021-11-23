Advertisement

How is Alabama doing with vaccinating children 5-11 against COVID?

Kids ages 5 to 11 have been able to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for a...
Kids ages 5 to 11 have been able to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for a little more than three weeks. But how many kids in Alabama have received the shot?(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids between 5 and 11 have been able to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for a little more than three weeks.

But how many kids in Alabama have received the shot?

According to a White House estimate, about 10% of the 28 million children 5-11 in the U.S. have received the vaccine so far, but Alabama falls far behind the national average.

Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID Vaccine Distribution Dashboard shows only 1.7% of kids 5-11 in our state have gotten their shot.

Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, anticipates that number will continue to grow as more families are able to speak with their primary care physicians about the health benefits of getting the shot.

Dr. Landers said many parents across the state are hesitant and still have a lot of questions when it comes to vaccinating their children.

She said children can become severely ill from COVID-19, so any risks outweigh the benefits.

“I was just looking at some data and it seems like persistently in Alabama overall over the last couple of weeks or so we’ve still had about 10 kids at any given time remaining in the hospital from COVID-19. Certainly, at our peak, we were at about 55 in the peak season of the last surge. And there’s nothing to say that this cannot come back with a vengeance because we don’t have a very highly vaccinated population,” Dr. Landers explained.

Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID vaccine is one-third of the dosage given to teens and adults.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Fatal crash in Dale County
Crash in Dale County leaves one dead
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested

Latest News

The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch in Citra is a place where children who have suffered from...
FL DOH: Only 6% of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated
Answers about Long COVID from Alabama physicians
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
Looking toward the holiday season, the Alabama Hospital Association's Danne Howard says...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations decline but pandemic still ongoing