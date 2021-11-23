Advertisement

Geneva County Commission approves final redistricting plan

Geneva County Commission approves final redistricting plan.
Geneva County Commission approves final redistricting plan.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday the Geneva County commissioners finalized their redistricting county commission plan at their meeting. This plan has been in the works for weeks.

This was required due to the population shift found in the 2020 census. Commission Chairman Toby Seay shares why.

“There was deviation between district one and district three, more than 16 percent, and case law requires within 10 percent deviation between district,” Chairman Seay said,

For the people, this new plan may change the county commissioner you vote for in the next election. However, this is only for the county commission district, school districts are not affected.

