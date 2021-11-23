Enterprise Rescue commissions new ambulance funded by Coffee County Commission

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise rescue has received a new tool the help serve the people of Coffee County.

The rescue squad displayed their newest ambulance to the Coffee County Commission.

The fully equipped ambulance was purchased through money from the CARES Act, costing just over $380,000.

The new addition makes the rescue squad’s job a little bit easier.

“We were getting behind on everything as far as the vehicles were concerned. And being able to get this without having to plan for it a year or two in advance -- and them be able to get help us with this moved us forward in Coffee County to be able to help the people of Coffee County,” said Captain Anthony Cole with Enterprise Rescue Squad.

The ambulance is now in service and will be used in the Elba area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.