Dothan culinary students make Thanksgiving treat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Culinary students at Dothan Tech are combining their cooking skills with fall festivities.

Dessert turkeys were on today’s menu for students, encouraging them to go all out with creativity.

“It’s just a chocolate covered strawberry, and then we have a pretzel, like a little tiny pretzel, and we put it on a marshmallow and stick it to the body to make it look like a cooked turkey,” explains Nikita Nimmagadda, a Sophomore at Dothan Tech.

With students interpreting the challenge any way they want.

Nimmagadda continues, “Or you can make a turkey resemblance like the actual animal with little candies to make the feathers and little eyeballs and everything, it’s really cute.”

The program is giving students the chance to find out if cooking is a career path they want to choose.

“The reason I’m involved is because one day I might actually want my own restaurant and you know, might want to work in the restaurant industry, because I like cooking,” says Jamarius Stanyard, a Junior at Dothan Tech. “Everybody in my family cooks.”

For two class periods every day, these students are learning a variety of skills.

“Safety, how to manage pest control, how to clean, sanitization, and then we also do cook regularly,” explains Nimmagadda.

Allowing them to step outside their typical classrooms.

Stanyard expresses, “It’s a class you can come in a be like ‘oh what are we gonna do today?’ instead of, ‘oh we got to take a test,’ stuff like that, but we do take tests in here, labs, and she grades on your cuts, she is top notch.”

Cooking things from sugar cookies all the way to spaghetti.

Last week, students made dog treats for the Wiregrass Humane Society.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

