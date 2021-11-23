Advertisement

A Cold Night, Then Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Another cold night is upon us with low temperatures reaching the lower 30s for early Wednesday. Freeze and frost advisories are posted. We’ll begin to warm-up later Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Highs will reach the upper 60s for Thanksgiving Day with partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold with areas of frost and a light freeze in spots. Low near 33°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 40° High: 69° 0%

FRI: An early shower, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 63° 20% early

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

