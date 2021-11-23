Chilly this morning, staying cool this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s across the area. Winds will remain breezy through the morning then start to calm down in the afternoon hours, but temperatures will not warm all that much today most will stay in the upper 50s for highs. Overnight clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 30s some patchy frost is possible. We will stay on the cool side heading into the middle of the week but Thanksgiving looks nice. We could see a shower or two early on Friday ahead of our next cold front but most will stay dry.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Showers possible early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 69° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.