Chilly this morning, staying cool this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s across the area. Winds will remain breezy through the morning then start to calm down in the afternoon hours, but temperatures will not warm all that much today most will stay in the upper 50s for highs. Overnight clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 30s some patchy frost is possible. We will stay on the cool side heading into the middle of the week but Thanksgiving looks nice. We could see a shower or two early on Friday ahead of our next cold front but most will stay dry.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Showers possible early, partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 69° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

