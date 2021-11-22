WATCH LIVE: Jury hears closing arguments in Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - We’re one step closer to a verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, with closing arguments underway this morning.

The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no cause to make a citizen’s arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, and they pursued him solely “because he was a Black man running down their street,” a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments.

A defense attorney for the man who fired the fatal gunshots said Arbery was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries in the neighborhood.

“It is absolutely, horrifically tragic that this has happened,” attorney Jason Sheffield said. “This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself.”

The arguments unfolded before a disproportionately white jury after 10 days of testimony that concluded last week, not long after the man who shot Arbery testified that he pulled the trigger in self-defense.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after a graphic video of his death leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery — who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro — because he was Black.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery, 25, in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his shotgun.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men face counts of murder and other charges.

Prosector Linda Dunikoski told the jury the defendants had no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood, but instead acted on assumptions based on neighborhood gossip and speculative social media posts.

“They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down their street,” Dunikoski said. She added: “They shot and killed him. Not because he was a threat to them. But because he wouldn’t stop and talk to them.”

Defense attorneys say the men suspected Arbery had burglarized a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived. Security cameras recorded him inside the home five times between October 2019 and the day Arbery was killed. None of the videos showed him stealing or damaging anything.

Dunikoski said the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes, using their trucks to cut him off, run him off the road and otherwise prevent him from fleeing. And she repeated Greg Michael’s words to local police after the shooting that Arbery was “trapped like a rat.”

Bryan recorded Travis McMichael standing with a shotgun outside the driver’s side door of his idling truck when Arbery approched on foot, then ran around the passenger side. They met in front of the truck, which blocked the camera’s view, when Travis McMichael fired the first of three shotgun blasts. The video shows Arbery punching him and grabbing for the gun as two more shots are fired, then Arbery turns to try to run again before falling facedown in the street.

Sheffield, who represents Travis McMichael, said his client never wanted to shoot Arbery but was forced to make a life-or-death decision when Arbery charged at him in front of the truck, attacking with his fists and grabbing for the gun. He pointed out how a neighbor testified that McMichael seemed visibly upset after the shooting.

“If this was a case about wanting to murder a Black jogger, if this was really about that, Travis would not have reacted the way he reacted,” Sheffield said.

He said residents of Satilla Shores were already nervous amid reports of thefts and suspicious people in the neighborhood when Arbery kept getting caught by cameras in the unfinished home — “a repeat offender who is coming at a time when he has absolutely no lawful reason to be there.”

Sheffield said Arbery’s frequent visits to the site made it reasonable to suspect he had stolen items from a boat the home’s owner kept in the doorless garage a short time before he installed the cameras. Then Travis McMichael had his own “horrifying experience,” Sheffield said, “when he encountered Arbery in the yard at night 12 days before the shooting. He breathlessly told a 911 dispatcher that Arbery had reached for his pocket as if he had a gun when confronted.

Dunikoski noted that Arbery never threatened the McMichaels during the chase, and he carried no weapons.

“You can’t bring a gun to a fistfight. It’s unfair, right?” the prosecutor said.

She said it was Travis McMichael who attacked Arbery — first with his truck, then by pointing a shotgun at him as Arbery ran toward him.

“They can’t claim self-defense under the law because they were the initial, unjustified aggressors,” Dunikoski said, “and they started this.”

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

Prosecutors say the pursuit and shooting weren’t justified, as there’s no evidence Arbery committed crimes in the neighborhood.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases last week and both sides and the judge met Friday to talk about potential charges. They worked with the judge to hash-out what instructions the jury will receive.

Jurors will get those instructions in the coming days. The legal definitions for terms like probable cause, citizen’s arrest, and excessive force could play a key role in this case.

All three defendants face one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Both malice and felony murder carry a minimum of life in prison and it’s up to the judge whether they’d get the possibility of parole.

The prosecution will have to prove Travis, his father Greg and William “Roddie” Bryan either intended to kill Arbery or did not plan to - but committed a felony, causing Arbery’s death.

“Their client pointed a shotgun at an unarmed jogger. Of course it was excessive, it was excessive based on the video alone,” said lead prosecutor Dunikoski.

The judge agreed to give defendant Roddie Bryan a lesser charge of simple assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving.

“Mr. Bryan intended to try and hit Mr. Arbery. He tried to run him off of the road and into the ditch and Mr. Arbery actually did go into the ditch,” Dunikoski said.

A person commits false imprisonment when they violate another person’s personal liberty by arresting, confining or detaining them without legal authority.

The prosecution says the McMichaels and Bryan trapped Arbery using their pickup trucks. Bryan’s attorney wanted more of his charges reduced.

“The jury is the ultimate determiner of the facts in the case and they will conclude that Mr. Bryan did not have the intent to confine and detain but may of had the intent to stop or block his path,” Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough said.

