Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you want to make a difference this holiday season you can start by rolling up your sleeve.

The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2. It’s a friendly competition between WTVY NEWS4 and WOOF 99.7 rallying viewers and listeners to see who can get the most blood donations.

The event begins at 6:00 AM and ends at 6:00 PM at LifeSouth Blood Center -- and new in 2021 there will also be a second donation location in Enterprise.

This is the first year the competition will be between WTVY-TV and WOOF radio. In previous years WTVY has competed against B105.3 and 95.5 WTVY-FM.

WTVY’s News Director Stephen Crews said “WOOF will give us some tough competition, so we need our WTVY folks, more than ever, to come out and give!”

Donors can also give at the LifeSouth bloodmobile which will be parked at the McDonalds in Enterprise.

During the holidays, organizers want people to know that this is a great way to give back to the community besides gifts or monetary donations.

LifeSouth is reminding everyone, that this is the time of year where there are shortages of blood everywhere, and one person’s donation could save three lives.

100% of the blood donations stay right here in the Wiregrass.

