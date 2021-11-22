Advertisement

Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2

The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2 from 6 AM to 6 PM.
The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2 from 6 AM to 6 PM.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you want to make a difference this holiday season you can start by rolling up your sleeve.

The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2. It’s a friendly competition between WTVY NEWS4 and WOOF 99.7 rallying viewers and listeners to see who can get the most blood donations.

The event begins at 6:00 AM and ends at 6:00 PM at LifeSouth Blood Center -- and new in 2021 there will also be a second donation location in Enterprise.

This is the first year the competition will be between WTVY-TV and WOOF radio. In previous years WTVY has competed against B105.3 and 95.5 WTVY-FM.

The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2 from 6 AM to 6 PM.
The annual On-the-Air Blood Drive is Thursday, December 2 from 6 AM to 6 PM.(Source: WTVY)

WTVY’s News Director Stephen Crews said “WOOF will give us some tough competition, so we need our WTVY folks, more than ever, to come out and give!”

Donors can also give at the LifeSouth bloodmobile which will be parked at the McDonalds in Enterprise.

During the holidays, organizers want people to know that this is a great way to give back to the community besides gifts or monetary donations.

LifeSouth is reminding everyone, that this is the time of year where there are shortages of blood everywhere, and one person’s donation could save three lives.

100% of the blood donations stay right here in the Wiregrass.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead after crash on Dothan’s west side
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Latest News

A few of the decorations that will be lit up during the botanical garden's annual holiday...
“Gardens Aglow” returns to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens
Grand Marshals announced for Enterprise Christmas Parade
Ellis D. Parker Jr. Beta Club members are spreading joy this holiday season
Jr. Beta Club members are spreading joy this holiday season
Sundown Cinema is back in the City of Headland
Sundown Cinema is back in the City of Headland