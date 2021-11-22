Advertisement

Supplies needed for local homeless as temps drop

(WAFF)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - The information below was supplied to WTVY in a press release from Wiregrass 2-1-1.

(Press Release) - Partner agencies from the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) need supplies for our Homeless population as cooler weather is just around the corner. We are asking that donations of supplies for the Homeless be dropped off at area agencies that will distribute the items to our local homeless population. Below are the supplies needed and the drop-off locations. Thank you for your support!

NEEDED SUPPLIES

No clothing please, except coats/sweaters, gloves, socks, gloves, underwear and jeans only for men, women & children. There are many local organizations providing clothing on a weekly basis year-round.

Hygiene Needs:  combs, hairbrushes, personal hygiene items (Soap, Shampoo, Razor, Deodorant, Toilet Tissue, Hand Sanitizer, Wet-Wipes, Toothbrush and Toothpaste, lotion), and women’s hygiene items.

Bedding/Sleeping Needs: Tents (2 to 4 person), flat sheets, sleeping bags, blankets, air mattresses, or cots.

Food:  non-perishable food items to include POP-TOP easy open food, cases of bottled water.

Other Needs: flashlights, batteries, wallets, purses, camp chairs, Coleman stoves, personal camping sized propane bottles, belts, bikes, bug spray & backpacks.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

The Harbor: 320 N Foster St, Dothan. Mon - Thu 8 - 11, Sat 8 - 11. Ph: 334-790-0431

Love In Action International Ministries: 279 W Main St, Dothan. Tue & Thu 10 - 2 p.m. Wed & Fri 10 - 12. Ph: 334-494-4995

Moma Tina’s Mission House:  605 N Alice St, Dothan. Mon, Wed, Thu & Fri from 11-1 & 4-6 or call 334-648-0960 to arrange.

Living Hope Community Outreach: 309 N Lena St, Dothan. Mon, Tues, & Thu 11 - 1Ph: 334-671-2376

Wiregrass 2-1-1: 545 West Main Street, Suite 313, Dothan. Mon – Fri, 8-4:30. (Closed Nov. 25th & 26th for Thanksgiving)

For additional info, dial 2-1-1

