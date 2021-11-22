Showers this morning, sunshine this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A mild start to the morning with showers moving through ahead of a cold front. Temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the upper 60s. Clouds will clear through the afternoon hours which will lead to a chilly night tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures only around 60 degrees. The rest of the week looks great with temperatures around 70 degrees for Thanksgiving day. Another cold front will move through on Friday cooling us off again just in time for the weekend.

TODAY – Am showers, PM sun. High near 67°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds N 5-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 70° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 61° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 65° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low:43° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.