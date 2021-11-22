Shoppers are heading out to finish checking items off of their Thanksgiving dinner lists, many running into supply issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Turkey is a top item on many grocery lists this week as people start prepping for Thanksgiving dinners. Some local stores are seeing a decline in their supply or limiting the amount shoppers can purchase, except for one.

“We pre-book our hams and turkeys during the summertime. We tend to have a rough estimate of what we plan on selling,” said Kendall Johnson - Assistant Market Manager.

Piggly Wiggly employees have kept track of their stock and have continued to ordered as they go. Johnson says this plan has seemingly worked as the store has seen a busier season than in years past.

“Hundreds if not thousands and it’s been the past couple weeks actually. We just had 100 turkeys go out the door this morning to a business here in Dothan.”

Turkey and ham aren’t the only Thanksgiving dinner items the store has in stock.

“Everything that the community needs everything from oven bags, to baking pans to turkeys, hams, sausages you name it it’s just all about taking care of people.”

Johnson also says that chicken has been a highly requested item that they have had issues with receiving for the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.