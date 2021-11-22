Advertisement

Publix limiting purchases of certain items because of supply issues

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix shoppers waiting until the last minute for to shop for Thanksgiving may be in for a surprise.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain says they will be setting purchase limits on certain items because of supply shortages.

“Due to ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand, and to best serve the majority of our customers, purchase limits have been set for items in certain sections,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous told ABC7

The items include:

  • Canned cranberry sauce
  • Jarred gravy
  • Canned pie filling
  • Canola and vegetable oil
  • Cream cheese
  • Bacon
  • Rolled breakfast sausage
  • Paper napkins
  • Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
  • Bath tissue
  • Refrigerated snacks (lunchable type items)
  • Sports drinks
  • Aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)
  • Canned cat food (variety packs)
  • Refrigerated pet food

Stores will have signs informing customers that they are limited to buying two of any individual item on the list, Brous said.

