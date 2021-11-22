Advertisement

Local organization keeping students fed over holiday break

DLS food bags
DLS food bags(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Keeping students fed over the holiday break is exactly what Dothan Leisure Services is doing.

Monday afternoon, Selma Street Elementary students received a “food bag” full of breakfast items to last them until next Monday when they return to school.

Stephanie Wingfield, Program Coordinator for Dothan Leisure Services explains, “Sometimes school is the only meals that these children actually receive, so this ensures that while school is out, they will still have a nutritious meal.”

Wingfield says they have already covered Jerry Lee Faine Elementary.

DLS will be going back to Selma Street on Tuesday afternoon to give students bags full of lunch and dinner items.

