Good News Ministry holds annual Thanksgiving feast

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but one ministry is ensuring people in the area are fed year-round.

Sunday the Good News Ministry of Dothan held their annual Thanksgiving feast. They provided free grab and go meals for those in need.

Derrick Oliver tells News 4 traditionally, the ministry serves on Thanksgiving day, but this year they wanted to kick it off early to get other groups involved. He said their mission is good for the community and the church, and he understands this may be the only meal these people get today and that is why they do what they do.

“As the slogan says, we love Dothan, we love our community, we love what we do here and so we do this in order to show our love of God to the people,” Oliver said.

The ministry serves meals every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

