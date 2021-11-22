Advertisement

FL DOH: Only 6% of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated

The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch in Citra is a place where children who have suffered from...
The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch in Citra is a place where children who have suffered from abuse, neglect, or guardian abandonment come to heal.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Only six percent of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

It’s up to the legal guardian to decide whether to vaccinate.

The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch in Citra is a place where children who have suffered from abuse, neglect, or guardian abandonment come to heal.

“They are through DCF. They come into our care as a placement facility,” Sean Stephens said. Stephens is the Case Management Supervisor at the ranch.

He said it hasn’t been easy for the children who want to be vaccinated.

“We have to go through the family care manager, if they don’t want to give that consent then we have to try and go through their upper management and if that doesn’t happen then at some point there’s probably going to be a court order,” he said.

Roughly 90 percent of their children are still not vaccinated at the ranch.

The Department of Health in Marion County is one of several places where families can get the shot.

MCPS Officials said no vaccine clinics are scheduled.

The Health Department has operated off-site vaccine clinics in the past, but officials said there are no plans in the immediate future to host similar events.

“Certainly we’re not opposed to moving back and doing more community vaccinations, if we have partners reach out and contact us we would certainly put them in our schedule,” DOH-Marion Administrator, Mark Lander said.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala.

The vaccine is available for free.

Many of the non-profits we called said they don’t have any initiatives set up to help the people get the shot.

For those without access to a vehicle, SunTran may be the only option for inoculation.

“We’re doing everything that we possibly can to make sure that your medical needs, any type of rehab you need, we have it right here,” Ocala City Transit Manager, Steven Neal told TV20 on Oct. 28.

RELATED: Riders excited for SunTran bus upgrades

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Fatal crash in Dale County
Crash in Dale County leaves one dead
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-23
Chilly this morning, staying cool this afternoon
Legal Talk Tuesday: Renter's Insurance
Andalusia, Malone, Georgiana, & Cottonwood advance in Turkey Classic
Andalusia, Malone, Georgiana, & Cottonwood advance in Turkey Classic
LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive
Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2
Support WTVY-TV in the “On the Air” blood drive Thursday, December 2