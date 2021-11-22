Advertisement

Downtown Dothan getting festive for the holidays

Downtown Dothan
Downtown Dothan(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan is transforming into a “winter wonderland” for the holiday season!

Garland and snowflakes are now on the Foster Street light poles.

A local artist painted fun Christmas murals in a few merchant windows downtown.

Of course, “Ice and Lights” is adding a huge festive element to the city, along with other new additions.

“Some of the oversized balls are new, we have some new candy canes that are going to be going up in Porter Park, as well as some new nutcrackers over by the Opera House,” says Jamie Bienvenu, Executive Director for Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

The goal is to have all decorations up by Wednesday night.

Dothan’s “Christmas Tree Lighting” will take place on December 4th at 5:30 at the Civic Center.

