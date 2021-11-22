Advertisement

Downtown Dothan Books opens on Foster Street

Bookstore opens
Bookstore opens
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All bookworms now have a literary escape following the soft opening of Downtown Books Dothan today. The newest local business is an independent bookstore with a specifically curated collection.

Due to supply chain issues some things aren’t finished yet, the shop is waiting on a name sign for outside along with some other smaller things.

Owner of Downtown Books Dothan Stacy Fountain says a lot fell into place over the past 9 months to make the bookstore possible.

Fountain said, “It’s more than just about selling a book, it’s about creating an experience and environment where people can come connect and have conversations about ideas and so when you create that kind of environment which is really what we want to do its more than just a place to buy a book.”

Fountain is excited to be apart of all the changes happening on Foster Street, the store’s grand opening will be after the new year. They have opened early for the holiday season.

