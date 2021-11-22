Advertisement

Crash in Dale County leaves one dead

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after a single vehicle crash just outside of Ozark.

Around 8:30 Monday morning, 28-year-old Derek McClendon Jr’s Mazda left the roadway, striking several trees near the 38-mile marker on US 231.

McClendon was a resident of Ozark.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

