Crash in Dale County leaves one dead

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after a single vehicle crash just outside of Ozark.

Around 8:30 Monday morning, 28-year-old Derek McClendon Jr’s Mazda left the roadway, striking several trees near the 38-mile marker on US 231.

McClendon was a resident of Ozark.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.