Colder Air Arrives

SYNOPSIS – The coolest air of the season so far is moving into the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the middle 30s overnight, with lower 30s for tomorrow night. Sunshine will rule through mid-week, with just a few clouds for Thanksgiving Day as we turn a touch warmer.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold with patchy frost. Low near 36°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, frosty, with a light freeze in spots. Low near 33°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: An early shower, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 65° 20% early

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 67° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

