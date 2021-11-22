Advertisement

Colder Air Arrives

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The coolest air of the season so far is moving into the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the middle 30s overnight, with lower 30s for tomorrow night. Sunshine will rule through mid-week, with just a few clouds for Thanksgiving Day as we turn a touch warmer.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold with patchy frost. Low near 36°.  Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, frosty, with a light freeze in spots. Low near 33°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: An early shower, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 65° 20% early

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 67° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead after crash on Dothan’s west side
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-22
Showers this morning, sunshine this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-22
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Great Week On Tap