Birmingham Stallions, USFL to return in April 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions are officially back.

According to FOX Sports, the red and gold will suit up in April as part of a reborn United States Football League, according to USFL President of Football Operations Brian Woods.

“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL” said Brian Woods, who made the announcement this afternoon on The Colin Cowherd Show on FOX Sports.

Officials with the USFL and FOX Sports unveiled the eight franchises on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Monday.

The league announced its eight teams would be divided into a North Division consisting of Michigan, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and a South Division with Houston, New Orleans and Tampa Bay joining Birmingham.

FOX Sports announced earlier this year they would be bringing back the spring league in 2022.

While leaders from Birmingham, Jefferson County and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex have been working on an agreement with the league’s broadcast partner FOX Sports to host all of the inaugural season’s games at the brand new Protective Stadium, league officials did not specify today where the games would be played. We’re told the host city will be announced soon.

Birmingham, Tampa and Philadelphia are the only cities in the new version of the USFL that were represented at the birth of the original league that played from 1983 to 1985, folding under hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. The Stallions had strong fan support and fielded a team that included running back Joe Cribbs, quarterback Cliff Stoudt, and kicker Scott Norwood, all of whom would move on to the NFL after the league’s demise.

USFL 2.0 will offer a 10-game schedule followed by playoff games between the top two teams in each division then a championship game.

More information about the league can be found at its website: usfl2.com

We are the Birmingham Stallions 🐎 pic.twitter.com/LOUDD7Sa4m — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) November 22, 2021

