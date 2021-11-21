Headland businesses come together for Market of Hope

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many Headland area vendors spent Saturday at Fostering Hope in Headland for the second annual “Market of Hope.”

This event brings the community together to support foster families.

Each year the organization strives to bring awareness to what they do as an organization and let foster families know they are supported and cared for.

Assistant Director of Fostering Hope, Anna Benak, said a lot of the organizations year round work is done behind the scenes. Events like this makes her grateful to see people come together in support of them and these families.

“Foster families are not necessarily seen and nor do they necessarily want to be,” Benak said. “Our goal is to bring awareness and support those families and doing events like this it brings awareness to what we do.”

The organization hopes to continue to grow this event each year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.