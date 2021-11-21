Great Week On Tap

SYNOPSIS – A beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Wiregrass. Rain will make its way into our are early monday morning and move out by the early afternoon hours. After that we can expect sunny skies fro the rest of the day and all day Tuesday.Partly cloudy skies the rest of the week and temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds E at light.

TOMORROW – Rain Early then Sunny. High near 67°. Winds strong & variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°. Winds NW at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60°

WED: Mostly Sunny. Low: 36° High: 63°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 61°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.