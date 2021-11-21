Advertisement

Great Week On Tap

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Wiregrass. Rain will make its way into our are early monday morning and move out by the early afternoon hours. After that we can expect sunny skies fro the rest of the day and all day Tuesday.Partly cloudy skies the rest of the week and temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds E at light.

TOMORROW – Rain Early then Sunny. High near 67°. Winds strong & variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°. Winds NW at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60°

WED: Mostly Sunny. Low: 36° High: 63°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 61°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

