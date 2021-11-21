ACOM hosts annual Simulation Competition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, Nov. 20 the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine provided a competitive learning experience for some of their students through their annual simulation competition.

After training for about eight weeks, eight teams of medical students competed in life-like emergency scenarios.

“The competition here, it’s great,” Kyle Cohen, ACOM Clinical Simulation Fellow, said. “It’s a learning experience that you don’t get anywhere else in medical school, you know most schools don’t have a simulation competition like this, so it’s really unique and it’s a lot of fun.”

After each intense and timely scenario the team had a debriefing of their case performance, allowing it to be an experiential learning experience.

The final four teams competed in the semifinal and final rounds Saturday morning.

The goal of this competition is for these students to become good, compassionate and confident physicians.

“I am very thankful for this experience,” Hannah Gregory, member of winning team, said. My biggest takeaway is from the judges feedback and they also commended our team for the teamwork and the humanistic part of sim-scenarios and I think it’s easy to forget when you are in an emergency situation, forget the patient and how they feel, but I just like to think of how would i like to be treated if I was that patient. I would like updates of what the physicians were doing to me and so that’s really what I take away, keep up the humanistic part of being a physician.”

Saturday’s winning team will compete in the national competition in Washington D.C. this upcoming April.

