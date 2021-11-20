One dead after crash on Dothan’s west side

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a wreck on Dothan’s west side. It happened at West Main and Brannon Stand Road just after noon.

A motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection. An Alabama State Trooper was on the scene right after the crash. The trooper attempted CPR on the motorcyclist but those efforts were unsuccessful.

A portion of West Main is now closed while law enforcement reconstructs the crash site.

