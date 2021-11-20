Great Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A beautiful weekend in store. Temperatures will peak in the lower 70s both days. The work week is shaping up nicely we will have rain move in early monday morning but will be out of our area by 11am. After that we can expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon and all day tuesday. Partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week with temperatures warming up to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 449°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 73°. Winds E 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: AM rain, then mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 67°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

