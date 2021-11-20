Advertisement

Eagles state champion cross country teams honored

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A championship celebration at Providence Christian School Friday morning. The boys and girls cross country teams honored after winning the state titles earlier this month.

The state championships historic for the Eagles. This marked the first ever for the boys side and they are the first wiregrass boys team to win a cross country state title.

The girls, on the other hand, captured back-to-back championships. The first wiregrass team to accomplish that feat.

The teams were led by Conner Patterson and Millie Talmadge who both won the individual state titles as well.

PCS became just the sixth school in the last 100 years in the AHSAA to sweep the individual and team state titles.

“It was kind of like we built off of last year and I think this year we all kind of went in with the focus and the idea that this is something we can achieve,” said Patterson. “We all worked hard for it and came out with a win.”

“It was really awesome. We’ve been working towards this since the summer and it’s just a really a great thing to see all the hard work pay off,” said Talmadge. “We were really stressed out that whole week but just to know that when you cross the line that you left it all out there is a great feeling.”

