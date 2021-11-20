On the dotted line: Wicksburg softball

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - A double signing out at Wicksburg as two Panther softball seniors signed on the dotted line.

Third baseman Ashton White is headed to the Division I level as she signed with Army at West Point.

White has been one of the top power hitters in the area, she had 15 homeruns and 64 RBIs this past season.

Her teammate Kara Cox staying closer to home as she heads to Enterprise State.

What a 2021 season she produced with a .379 batting average, 61 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

“At first I wanted to go to serve and that was the starting plan, then softball came into it,” said White. “I started talking to the coach in the 8th grade and fell in love with the program and their coaching and just how they run things up there.”

“I wanted to stay closer to home from the beginning just so I could stay home and then if I wanted to go off somewhere else, I could transfer after the two years,” said Cox. “I think my defense and my positive attitude are a great part of me and I think I’ll be a great asset to Enterprise.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.