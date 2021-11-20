Advertisement

Blue Alert: Authorities searching for man after trooper injured

A Blue Alert has been issued for Randy Lee Wade after ALEA says he is connected to an incident that injured a trooper.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has put out a Blue Alert for a man who is accused of injuring a state trooper and is still on the scene.

Authorities are looking for Randy Lee Wade after they say he injured a state trooper Friday night. According to ALEA, the trooper was injured after an incident in Livingston at 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

Wade is 5′11″ and weighs 135 pounds. ALEA says he is believed to be a serious risk to the public and should not be approached. Wade was last seen on November 19, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m. at Alabama Highway 28 and I-20/59 in Livingston.

If you think you have seen Wade, you are asked to call the ALEA at (334) 676-7250 or dial 911.

