SpectraCare will hold a prescription drug take back day Nov. 20

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare is teaming up with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to host a Prescription Drug Take Back this Saturday, November 20th. This will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rehobeth Town Hall.

“This event provides a great opportunity to the community by allowing individuals an opportunity to properly dispose of prescription medications that are expired or are no longer needed,” Marlene Lassiter with SpectraCare said. “It is important to dispose of medications responsibly to help prevent an accidental overdose and it also prevents medicines getting into the hands of those seeking to abuse prescription opioids or sell the medications. It also help protect our environment.”

This event it to provide the community with convenience for people to rid their homes of any unused, unwanted or expired medications.

The address for the event is: Rehobeth Town Hall 221 Malvern Rd. Rehobeth, AL 36301

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.