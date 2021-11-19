Advertisement

SpectraCare will hold a prescription drug take back day Nov. 20

This will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rehobeth Town Hall.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare is teaming up with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to host a Prescription Drug Take Back this Saturday, November 20th. This will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rehobeth Town Hall.

“This event provides a great opportunity to the  community by allowing individuals an opportunity to properly dispose of prescription medications that are expired or are no longer needed,” Marlene Lassiter with SpectraCare said. “It is important to dispose of medications responsibly to help prevent an accidental overdose and it also prevents medicines getting into the hands of those seeking to abuse prescription opioids or sell the medications. It also help protect our environment.”

This event it to provide the community with convenience for people to rid their homes of any unused, unwanted or expired medications.

The address for the event is: Rehobeth Town Hall 221 Malvern Rd. Rehobeth, AL 36301

