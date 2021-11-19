Selma students receive “food backpacks” on Friday’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ensuring students have food to eat on the weekends is a top priority at Selma Street Elementary.

A new partnership with St. James Baptist Church is sending select students home every Friday with a “food backpack.”

St. James provides the stocked bags full of enough snacks and meals to last the weekend.

Students bring the bags back to school every Monday in order for them to be replenished for another take-home on Friday.

The food backpacks are sent home with students in need, lifting an extra weight off of parents shoulders.

“Being the time of the year where we are to be thankful and grateful, for St. James to come through and wanting to do something special for the students, I think it’s just very befitting,” says Dionne Blair, Principal, Selma Street Elementary.

The program began last Friday and will continue throughout the rest of the school year.

