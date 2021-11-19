Quiet Weekend Weather

SYNOPSIS – Quiet weather is on the way for the weekend with sunny skies turning partly cloudy. We’ll see cloud cover increase Sunday night with a batch of light showers for early Monday as a cold front passes. Chilly air will follow for the early to middle part of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 42°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 73° 5%

MON: A few showers early, then sun returns. Low: 56° High: 67° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.