Henry County Farms City Awards Program

It’s a time to honor the partnership between our farmers and the communities they serve. We’re talking about farm city week of course.

Today in headland many farmers were recognized for their efforts.

Honors ranged from “Farm City Family of the Year” to a “Peanut Essay” contest given to the best student writer in several age groups. Organizers say it’s a time to honor both the old and young.

“Henry Countians that have excelled in agriculture. But also kids who have excelled in our four h program doing poster contests and essays on peanuts and what farm means to henry county.” Jim Jones County Extension Coordinator

Two one thousand dollar scholarships were given out to two local seniors who plan on attending Wallace Community College or Troy University.

