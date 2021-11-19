Advertisement

Henry County Farms City Awards Program

local peanut farmer
local peanut farmer(wtvy)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a time to honor the partnership between our farmers and the communities they serve. We’re talking about farm city week of course.

Today in headland many farmers were recognized for their efforts.

Honors ranged from “Farm City Family of the Year” to a “Peanut Essay” contest given to the best student writer in several age groups. Organizers say it’s a time to honor both the old and young.

“Henry Countians that have excelled in agriculture. But also kids who have excelled in our four h program doing poster contests and essays on peanuts and what farm means to henry county.” Jim Jones County Extension Coordinator

Two one thousand dollar scholarships were given out to two local seniors who plan on attending Wallace Community College or Troy University.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

James Coachman booking photo
Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

A few of the decorations that will be lit up during the botanical garden's annual holiday...
“Gardens Aglow” returns to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens
Grand Marshals announced for Enterprise Christmas Parade
Augusta homeless
Public invited to sleep in church parking lot, recognize homelessness
Sarah Elizabeth Goree Fundraiser
Family honors their daughter for 12th year with fundraiser