Grand Marshals announced for Enterprise Christmas Parade

(Press Release) - The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee is excited to announce that two retired public servants will be reunited to lead the largest Christmas Parade in Southeast Alabama.

Former Police Chief T.D. Jones and former Fire Chief Byron Herring, both of whom dedicated many years to the City of Enterprise, are being honored as the 2021 Enterprise Christmas Parade Grand Marshals. They will share marshaling duties by leading the parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Downtown Enterprise.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Toyland.” Everyone is invited to join the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in Downtown Enterprise to celebrate the kick-off of the holiday season.

“Chief Jones and Chief Herring have given back to our community in countless ways over the years,” said Executive Director Erin Grantham. “We are so excited to be able to honor both of these great men, as the lead in this year’s Christmas Parade! Both of these men have served on the Christmas Parade Committee over 20 years, and have truly helped to make it the success that it is today.”

Jones served the City of Enterprise as the police chief for 22 years, retiring in August of 2020. Herring served the City of Enterprise as the fire chief for 26 years, retiring in May of 2021.

“I am delighted that Chief Jones and Chief Herring were tapped to be the grand marshals,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. “Because of their longtime commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Enterprise, two more deserving people could not have been chosen and I’m glad we are all going to get the opportunity to thank our former chiefs in this way for all they have done for us through the years.”

Cooper shares Grantham’s enthusiasm for the upcoming parade, which will feature floats from businesses and organizations decorated in the theme “Christmas in Toyland.”

“We think the theme this year will really set the stage for some of the most colorful and creative entries ever,” Grantham said.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on North Main Street at Southeast Cardiology and Grocery Outlet, and travels south eight blocks to River Bank & Trust.

Grantham and Cooper asks everyone to be especially mindful this year of some logistical changes on the parade route before the event begins. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., the following streets will be closed for the festival: East College Street and West College Street to South Conner Street; and North Main Street from Lee Street through South Main Street down to Harrison Street.

A new city ordinance was adopted July 6, 2021 that states that ALL unauthorized vehicles must be removed from festival grounds by 5:30 p.m. Unauthorized vehicles will be subject to towing at the vehicle owner’s expense. Vehicles in violation will be towed, and can be redeemed at the Coffee County Courthouse located at 99 South Edwards St. Residents or visitors may reference City of Enterprise Ordinance 07-06-21-B for full details.

Public parking will be available in many areas throughout Downtown, including the Coffee County Courthouse and other adjacent areas. For more information about the Enterprise Christmas Parade, visit the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com or contact the Enterprise Chamber office at (334) 347-0581.

