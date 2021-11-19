“Gardens Aglow” returns to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

(Press Release) - The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 9th annual “Gardens Aglow” event each Friday and Saturday evening between Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve, starting Friday, November 26 and ending on Friday, December 24th. Event hours are from 5-8pm, with specific time slots for public entry.

DABG Gardens Aglow (Source: DABG)

Admission to the popular event will be by pre-paid timed admission tickets only . To purchase your advanced tickets, go to the Gardens’ website at www.dabg.com or stop by the Garden office at 5130 Headland Ave in Dothan. A limited number of tickets will be available for each date and each time slot per evening.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stroll the garden walkways and enjoy THOUSANDS of Christmas lights and displays. Admission to the popular event is $8 per person, with free admission to visitors age 8 and younger.

To reserve your tickets, visit www.dabg.com or for more info, call the Gardens office at 334-793-3224.

