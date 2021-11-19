Fostering Hope is gearing up for their annual Market of Hope event

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Market of Hope takes place this Saturday, and will host vendors from many local businesses with something for everyone. The market offers community members, a chance to not only start Christmas shopping but support a local organizations.

“It just helps us with our daily operation. We are actually in the process of upgrading our birthday closet and that is when a child has a birthday they get to come in and pick a gift free of charge. They are new gifts just for them and it just gives us an opportunity to love on them and just tell them they are special,” said Melissa Wilhoit - Executive Director of Fostering Hope.

Market of Hope will be held Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Fostering Hope’s location.

