Florida Highway patrol encouraging safe Holiday travels

There were 5,442 DUI citations issued in Florida during November-December 2020.

In 2020, during the months of November and December, there were 1,052 crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida.

The Dori Slosberg and Katie Marchetti Safety Belt Law, effective June 30, 2009, requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18, fasten their seat belts. Passengers 18 years or older will be charged with a violation if they fail to wear a seat belt when required by law. Drivers will be charged with a seat belt violation if any passenger under the age of 18 is not restrained with a seat belt or child restraint device. Every time you get in a vehicle, no matter where you are sitting, buckle up. That click reduces your risk of being injured or killed in a crash by almost 50 percent.

Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road. Safe tire maintenance practices include tire rotation, tire balancing and wheel alignment. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendation in the vehicle owner manual. In 2020, there were 3,069 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 184 serious bodily injuries and 61 fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drivers in the United States put more than 2,900 billion miles on their tires each year.

