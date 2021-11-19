Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile, according to police.

A worker with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System discovered the fetus in a machine that screens wastewater at the plant, news outlets reported.

“We can confirm a premature fetus was found during a cleanup at MAWSS Sewage & Water Treatment Center,” a Mobile Police Department spokesperson told news outlets.

Homicide detectives were called to the facility to investigate.

No other details, including the developmental age of the fetus, have been released.

