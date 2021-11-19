Advertisement

Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant

Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in...
Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile, according to police.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile, according to police.

A worker with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System discovered the fetus in a machine that screens wastewater at the plant, news outlets reported.

“We can confirm a premature fetus was found during a cleanup at MAWSS Sewage & Water Treatment Center,” a Mobile Police Department spokesperson told news outlets.

Homicide detectives were called to the facility to investigate.

No other details, including the developmental age of the fetus, have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

Most Read

James Coachman booking photo
Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son
Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas

Latest News

Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 18, 2021
On the dotted line: Rehobeth softball
On the dotted line: Rehobeth softball
Family honors their daughter for 12th year with fundraiser
Family honors their daughter for 12th year with fundraiser