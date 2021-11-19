Advertisement

On the dotted line: Rehobeth softball

Rebels teammates Jaci Parker and Shellie Littlefield are taking their talents to the next level.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day for two Rehobeth softball standouts.

Jaci Parker and Shellie Littlefield both signed their letters of intent.

The longtime friends have played ball together for years and wanted to share this special day together.

They sat side by side to sign in front of family, friends and teammates.

The duo will be parting ways next year, but they are not going too far.

Both girls will stay in Alabama as Parker takes her talents to Wallace Community College, while Littlefield becomes a Coastal Alabama South Sun Chief.

“I visited other campuses and they just didn’t feel right but when I went to Wallace it felt like home, and I can stay close to home,” said Parker. “So, all my family can watch. So, it just worked out really well. It felt right. I feel like all my hard work has paid off for sure. I’ve been playing since I was little working hard to get here and it finally came true. So, I’m very thankful for it.”

“I went down there on my first visit right around this time last year, and you know I instantly fell in love with the facilities, with the campus with everything the coaches,” said Littlefield. “I mean, it was kind of like a love at first sight moment.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

