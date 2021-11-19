Cool and breezy today

SYNOPSIS – A cool start this morning, temperatures are in the uper 40s and lower 50s. Throughout the day winds will remain breezy behind the cold front so make sure all decorations are put up or tied down highs will only reach the upper 60s lower 70s. The weekend looks nice in the lower 70s for highs both days with no chance of rain. The chance of rain does come back on Monday ahead of our next cold front that will bring in some very cool air for next week, some might not make it out of the 50s for highs a few days.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 44°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 67° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 60° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 61° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

