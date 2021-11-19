Advertisement

Arbery suspect’s attorney likens pastors’ rally to ‘lynching’ of defendants

Defense attorney Kevin Gough speaks during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis...
Defense attorney Kevin Gough speaks during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A defense attorney in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death is likening a large courthouse rally supporting the slain Black man’s family to a “public lynching” of the white defendants.

Attorney Kevin Gough made the comments in again seeking a mistrial Friday, telling the judge that outside parties have “infected” the case and made a fair trial impossible.

The judge denied the request during the “charging conference” that took place a day after the defense lawyers rested their cases and ahead of Monday’s closing arguments.

Gough spoke the day after hundreds of Black pastors gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse to pray and rally.

Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who took cellphone video of the February 2020 shooting.

The pastors’ rally was organized in response to Gough’s comments last week that “Black pastors” should be barred from the courtroom.

LIVE FROM THE COURTROOM: CHARGING CONFERENCE FRIDAY

Lawyers for Bryan asked prosecutors for a plea deal, Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News.

Merritt said the prosecution “turned it down — flat out.”

Bryan admitted to pursuing and boxing in Arbery with his vehicle and recorded video of the February 2020 fatal shooting in Brunswick, Merritt said.

Merritt told CBS News he believes the request means Bryan is “concerned about the strength of the state’s case.”

Gough disputed this report, saying “that’s bulls***.”

Gough would not elaborate further as he made his way to the courtroom Friday morning.

MORE | Crowds gather outside courthouse to support Arbery family

Defense lawyers rested their cases Thursday after calling a total of seven witnesses.

The people who testified in the men’s defense included the man who fatally shot Arbery, Travis McMichael. Six neighbors testified about their concerns regarding crime in the neighborhood. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.

McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after he ran past their home from the house under construction. A neighbor, Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video. All of the defendants are white.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery — who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro — was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street.

Arbery’s killing deepened a national outcry over racial injustice after the video of his death leaked online.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Tuesday.

EXPLAINER | What the defense is arguing in Arbery slaying trial

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Coachman booking photo
Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son
Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
State lawmakers now involved in ugly healthcare fight

Latest News

Alabama Unemployment October 2021
Alabama’s October unemployment rate hold steady
A Missing Persons Alert has been issued William Jefferson Hasty.
Missing Person Alert for Dothan man
SpectraCare holds Prescription Drug Take Back on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SpectraCare will hold a prescription drug take back day Nov. 20
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-19
Cool and breezy today
Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in...
Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant