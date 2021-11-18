Advertisement

Wiregrass Museum of Arts gains major recognition

(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Museum of Art is receiving recognition for their events and exhibits.

The museum’s House Party for Art program has received a gold medal from the Southeastern Museums Conference. The program was virtual last year and included visual and performing arts that were live-streamed on their website.

The museum received an honorable mention from the American Institute of Architects Alabama Conference for the “Semiotic Compass” sculpture in their garden--which has become a popular attraction.

“We are matched right along with museums of all sizes and all strengths so to be able to receive the Gold Medal Award was pretty significant to us,” says Melissa Rea, Director of Advancement, Wiregrass Museum of Art.

To view the art for the House Party for Art program, you can visit their website.

