Sundown Cinema is back in the City of Headland(Sundown Cinema is back in the City of Headland)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland is preparing to show that “Christmas doesn’t come from a store” with their annual winter Sundown Cinema.

The city is hosting this year’s movie, “Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch”. The event will also feature the main character himself, Mr.Grinch, for free photos by TLC Photography at the Stockyard.

Chamber Executive Director, Adrienne Wilkins, wants to remind those who attend to take full advantage of what the square has to offer.

“Not only is it a free community event and you basically have the opportunity to dine downtown you can grab some dinner watch a movie and we’ve already started decorating the square so we even have some Christmas lights you can kind of get a preview of what’s going on with our Christmas light competition in headland and it’ll just be a great Friday night,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

The Grinchy Sundown Cinema will be held Friday, November the 19th. Pictures will begin at 5:30 until 6:30 with the movie starting at 6:30 on the downtown square.

